Jin of BTS amassed 400 million streams on Spotify with “Don’t Say You Love Me” as of Sunday, according to the platform.

“Don’t Say You Love Me” fronted his second solo EP “Echo” that rolled out in May, and topped Spotify’s Top Songs Chart Global, making him the first Asian singer to do so this year.

The single has stayed atop Spotify’s Top Songs chart in Japan for the longest time for a K-pop solo singer as well, according to the chart data released Saturday.

As of Sunday, it had topped the chart for 58 days, surpassing the record set by Blackpink’s Rose with her Bruno Mars collaboration “APT.” at 56 days.

Jin entered Billboard’s Hot 100 for the third time as a solo singer with "Don't Say You Love Me," which debuted on the chart at No. 90 while the mini album ranked No. 3 on the Billboard 200.