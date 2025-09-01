Qwer is slated to embark on the group's first overseas trip in October, Tamago Production announced Monday.

The group of four will play three shows in Seoul for “Rockation” from Oct. 3-5, to be followed by shows in eight cities in the US, five in Southeast Asia and three in Japan.

In the meantime, Chodan has been taking time off since Aug. 20 due to knee pains. She has been suffering from a knee injury and suspended activities after promoting third EP “In a Million Noises, I’ll Be Your Harmony.”

The mini album sold close to 80,000 copies in its first week, a career-best for the quartet. All songs from the set made Melon’s Hot 100, while lead track “Dear” topped Bugs’ Top 100.