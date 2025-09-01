Suho of EXO is set to return on Tuesday as a solo singer, SM Entertainment announced Monday.

He will roll out the EP “Who Are You,” made up of seven tracks. The upcoming set comes close to 1 1/2 years since the previous EP, “1 to 3,” and continues to build on his solo music portfolio centered on rock.

Suho had hinted at the solo return as he wrapped up a solo show in January, which was an encore gig for his first solo tour, “Su:Home,” which began in May last year.

Chanyeol, meanwhile, marked the first anniversary of his solo career in a concert in Seoul on Sunday. He released his second EP, “Upside Down,” last week and topped iTunes top albums charts in 26 regions.