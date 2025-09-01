The science ministry said Monday it will seek a record budget for next year to revitalize research and development projects, and secure leadership in artificial intelligence and other cutting-edge technolUogies.

The 2026 budget proposal, to be submitted to the National Assembly, calls for a record 23.7 trillion won ($17 billion) in annual spending, up 12.9 percent from this year's 21 trillion won, according to the Ministry of Science and ICT.

"The budget proposal for 2026 reflects the strong commitment by the Lee Jae Myung government to overcome the low-growth crisis and leap forward to become an innovative economy based on AI and science technologies," Science Minister Bae Kyung-hoon said.

"We will implement key projects promptly to deliver tangible achievements for the people, and the record budget plan will not just be numbers," he added.

Of the total, 11.8 trillion won will be allocated to R&D projects, up 21.6 percent from the 2025 spending. The budget also includes 2.74 trillion won for basic science research in 2026, up 17.2 percent from a year earlier.

In 2024, the former Yoon Suk Yeol government slashed the R&D budget by 8 percent to 9 trillion won to reallocate funds to other areas, which faced protests from the science community.

In addition, the government plans to spend 4.46 trillion won to support South Korea's AI transformation drive, up 29.7 percent from this year's budget.

"AI technology, which serves as a key engine for innovation in productivity and for generating new businesses, has become a strategic element playing a critical role in the country's competitiveness and future," the ministry said in a release.

"To proactively address global AI competition and add vitality into the country's AI ecosystem, we will pursue AI transformation across the public sector, the economy and society," it added.

In detail, the government plans to secure 15,000 units of graphics processing units in 2026 alone as part of a nationwide push to strengthen AI infrastructure.

The budget plan includes 5.93 trillion won to secure the so-called NEXT strategic technologies as well, which refers to the government's efforts to take the lead in semiconductors, batteries, bio and quantum industries.

"We will seek to apply AI technologies in various sectors, including bio and materials, to enhance the effectiveness of R&D projects and achieve breakthroughs," it added. (Yonhap)