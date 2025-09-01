Golfzon Group, South Korea’s leading screen golf operator, said Monday that its charity foundation has donated approximately 890 million won ($639,400) to more than 19,000 households over the past 4 1/2 years.

This initiative, called Golfzon’s “Loving Neighbors and Sharing Happiness,” is organized by Golfzon Foundation in cooperation with local governments and supported by Golfzon Group. The program provides daily necessities kits to vulnerable groups in local communities.

The foundation has continued its steady support: 220 million won to 4,200 households in 2021, 170 million won to 3,900 households in 2022, 180 million won to 4,300 households in 2023, and 190 million won to 4,400 households in 2024.

In the first half of this year alone, the foundation provided 130 million won to 2,950 households, and plans to continue its assistance in the second half.

The foundation was established in 2010 and has been supporting the socially disadvantaged and those working in the arts and culture sector.

In addition to the donation program, the foundation hosts the annual “Sharing Hope and Happiness” festival, inviting children and volunteers to cultural events. It also operates the “Living Environment Improvement Project“ to help underprivileged families stabilize their daily lives.

“Golfzon Foundation continues to support local communities to foster mutual prosperity. As important as a company’s growth is its ability to move forward together with society,” said Golfzon Chair Kim Young-chan.

“Golfzon Group will continue to make genuine social contributions to those in need, sharing hope with more neighbors.”