The fourth studio album from Stray Kids has topped the Billboard 200, according to the chart preview published Sunday in the US.

LP “Karma” is its seventh consecutive album to go straight in at No. 1 on the main albums chart. This extends the record the band has been holding since last year as the first-ever act to debut atop the chart with its first six entries, now to seven.

It also makes it the K-pop group with the most No. 1 albums, surpassing BTS, which has six.

The 11-track album sold over 2 million copies on the day of release and logged 3 million in first-week sales, the most for a K-pop artist this year. The LP ranked No. 22 on UK’s Official Albums Chart Top 100, the group's highest position so far.