BTS member Jimin had dated actress Song Da-eun years ago but they are no longer in a relationship, his agency said Sunday.

Last week, dating speculation surrounding Jimin and Song surfaced after Song uploaded a video to her TikTok account that featured the K-pop star. In the clip, Song is seen waiting in front of an elevator, and Jimin, seemingly surprised to see her, engages in a brief conversation.

"They were romantically involved several years ago, but they are no longer in a relationship," BTS agency BigHit Music said in a statement.

"We refrained from commenting on the matter out of respect for the other party. Due to speculative reports and false rumors regarding the artist's private life, however, we felt it necessary to clarify the basic facts," it added.

BigHit also asked people to refrain from making "baseless speculations" about Jimin's private life, as well as from taking actions that could harm Song. (Yonhap)