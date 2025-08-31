SK Telecom announced Sunday that it has signed a contract with Schneider Electric, the global leader in mechanical, electrical and piping systems, to introduce equipment for the SK AI Data Center currently under construction in Ulsan.

Under the contract, Schneider will provide integrated MEP equipment across distribution panels, uninterruptible power supply, transformers and automated control systems.

Its electrical transient analyzer program solution will also be linked with SK Telecom’s data center infrastructure management to create a digital twin environment and boost operational efficiency.

The two companies also signed a memorandum of understanding to extend cooperation across SK Group.

This includes co-developing uninterruptible power supply and energy storage systems using SK On’s lithium-ion batteries, as well as cooperation based on groupwide demand for MEP equipment.

The memorandum will also cover joint design of prefab modular solutions for faster construction and coordinated sales to expand the Energy-as-a-Service subscription model.

“This agreement and MOU are an extension of our AI pyramid strategy of self-reliance and cooperation,” said SK Telecom CEO Ryu Young-sang.

“In addition to contributing to the construction of the Guro AI Data Center and the gigawatt-scale expansion of the Ulsan AI Data Center, we expect to create synergy by expanding cooperation with SK Group member companies.”