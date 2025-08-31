A woman in her 40s has been arrested after sneaking into the apartment building of BTS member Jungkook, Seoul police said Sunday.

According to Yongsan Police Station, the woman was caught around 11:20 p.m. Saturday after she slipped into the underground parking lot of Jungkook’s apartment building by tailing an entering vehicle. A security guard spotted her on surveillance cameras and immediately alerted police.

When confronted, she reportedly gave rambling statements, claiming she was “visiting a friend’s house.”

Police are investigating further to determine her motives.

This marks the second trespassing case at Jungkook’s residence in recent months.

In June, a Chinese woman in her 30s attempted to break into the property on the day Jungkook completed his military service.

She was arrested by police while attempting to enter the door code. The Chinese woman reportedly stated that she had come to Korea “to see Jungkook after his military discharge.” She has been transferred to the prosecution, police said Sunday.

Such incidents highlight a recurring problem in the K-pop industry, namely obsessive “sasaeng” fans who cross boundaries and intrude on idols’ private lives.

Under South Korea’s 2021 antistalking law, offenders can face up to three years in prison or fines of up to 30 million won ($21,000). If weapons or dangerous items are involved, penalties may rise to five years in prison or fines of up to 50 million won.