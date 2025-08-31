Samsung SDI announced Sunday that its latest next-generation energy storage system technologies for the US market will be unveiled at the forthcoming RE+2025 exhibition.

The company emphasized its local production capabilities in the region, which includes converting part of the production at its Indiana joint venture facility with Stellantis from electric vehicle battery cells to ESS. Samsung SDI has committed to completing the transition by October, with mass production planned for later this year.

Highlights at the expo include the new models of its power grid ESS solution, the Samsung Battery Box 1.7 and SBB 2.0. The SBB is an all-in-one ESS solution housed in a 20-foot container containing battery cells, modules and racks ready for direct connection to the grid. Both new models contain batteries produced in the US, making them eligible for tax incentives available to US clients under the Inflation Reduction Act.

Showcased for the first time at the exhibition, the SBB 1.7 delivers approximately 17 percent higher energy density compared to its predecessor, the nickel-cobalt-aluminum-based SBB 1.5. Meanwhile, the prototype of the SBB 2.0, showcased here for the first time ever, features more cost-effective lithium iron phosphate battery cells.

Both SBB models incorporate Samsung SDI’s enhanced safety technology through Enhanced Direct Injection impregnation fire prevention, which sprays fire-extinguishing agents directly onto battery modules to prevent thermal propagation between cells.

In addition, Samsung SDI plans to display other innovative ESS products and technologies, including a new uninterruptible power supply product that won an innovation award at The Smarter E Europe 2025, Europe’s largest energy exhibition held in Munich last May, along with its advanced thermal propagation suppression safety technology.

A Samsung SDI spokesperson stated, “We will unveil locally tailored ESS battery products and innovative technologies for the rapidly growing US market. With high-performance and highly efficient ESS batteries, we will accelerate our penetration of the US market.”

RE+ is the largest renewable energy event in North America, with around 1,300 global companies expected to participate this year.