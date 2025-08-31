Nonghyup Bank said Sunday that CEO Kang Tae-young visited Hong Kong for two days starting Friday to hold a workshop with branch managers across Asia and discuss global business strategy.

On the first day, Kang met with bankers at the Hong Kong office, encouraging them to “take advantage of Hong Kong’s status as a global financial hub and expand cooperation with local financial institutions.”

The following day, Kang invited seven branch managers from five Asian countries, including Vietnam, India and Cambodia, to the workshop.

During the session, Kang stressed the need to strengthen its sales capacity by targeting fast-growing companies in the region, and maintain an emergency management system focused on sustainability amid market volatility.

He also urged the managers who attended the workshop to continue to expand its local customer base while improving the operational system, and reinforce internal control frameworks at overseas branches in line with its principles and standards.

“Despite the varying circumstances at each overseas branch, the efforts of managers and other staff enabled us to quickly establish a foothold in the local market,” said Kang.

“We will develop our global business into a key revenue stream through local sales strategies and strong internal controls.”