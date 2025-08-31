LG Energy Solution said Sunday that it would underscore its first-mover leadership in the US energy storage systems market at RE+2025, North America’s largest renewable energy exhibition.

As the first company to begin mass production of ESS battery cells in the US, LG Energy Solution emphasized the growing importance of securing local production and supply chains, safety verification, and operational services following the enactment of the Inflation Reduction Act by the Joe Biden administration in 2022.

With its battery cell manufacturing plant in Michigan leading ESS production — partially converted from electric vehicle battery production — LG Energy Solution has secured orders exceeding 50 gigawatt-hours from global energy firms. By the end of this year, the battery-maker aims to reach an annual production capacity of 17 gigawatt-hours by the end of the year and plans to expand to 30 gigawatt-hours next year.

At this exhibition, held from Sep. 8-11 in Las Vegas, LG Energy Solution’s booth will consist of four zones: grid ESS, North American business capabilities, artificial intelligence data center and uninterruptible power supply and residential ESS.

In the grid ESS zone, the company will display an actual JF2 alternating current and direct current Link system, which began production this year. Powered by high-efficiency and high-safety lithium iron phosphate batteries, this customizable system can store up to 5.1 megawatt-hours of energy.

“With enhanced safety packs and system designs … the systems comply with all North American safety certifications concerning strict thermal runaway prevention,” stated LG Energy Solution. “This entire battery cell, pack and system are produced and supplied locally, allowing North American customers to benefit from IRA tax incentives.”

For the first time, the battery manufacturer will unveil a prismatic LFP cell, which will be the first to be produced in the US. It also plans to present the JF2 and JF3 battery cell and pack products made with ultra-high-energy pouch-type LFP batteries.

In the North American business zone, LG Energy Solution will showcase its more than 15 years of stable operations. The AIDC & UPS zone will debut its next-generation high-output LFP UPS battery with double the previous performance. The Residential ESS zone will feature the JF2S Home Battery Module, made with US-produced LFP batteries for B2B use.

Kim Hyung-sik, head of LG Energy Solution’s ESS Battery Division, stated, “We will keep breaking new ground in the North American market by leveraging our competitive edge with diverse battery form factors, including pouch and prismatic types.”