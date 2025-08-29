HWASEONG, Gyeonggi Province -- Police on Friday apprehended a man suspected of posting online messages threatening to kill Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon.

The man, who is in his 20s, was apprehended at his residence in Hwaseong, south of Seoul, at around 5:55 p.m. after posting multiple messages on online forums earlier in the day, according to the Gyeonggi Hwaseong Dongtan Police.

Alongside the murder threat, the messages posted by the suspect included a complaint on a road construction project in western Seoul that has caused inconvenience for users.

Police had tracked down the suspect by tracing his messages and reportedly visited the Seoul Metropolitan Council to confirm whether Oh was safe. They plan to further probe into why the suspect posted such messages. (Yonhap)