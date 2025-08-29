Korea Communications Commission Chair Lee Jin-sook speaks at the plenary session of the National Assembly's Science, ICT, Broadcasting and Communications Committee held on Aug. 20. (Yonhap)
The presidential office said Friday it has been considering dismissing the chief of the Korea Communications Commission, Lee Jin-sook, from her duties over allegations she violated political neutrality.

Presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung said the state auditor, the Board of Audit and Inspection, concluded in July that Lee breached her obligation to remain neutral.

"The violation of political neutrality is considered a very grave issue. This alone is very serious," Kang told reporters.

Lee was appointed by ousted President Yoon Suk Yeol in July, 2024.

In January, the Constitutional Court rejected a National Assembly vote to impeach Lee over allegations about a controversial decision-making process at the state broadcasting watchdog. (Yonhap)