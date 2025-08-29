The presidential office said Friday it has been considering dismissing the chief of the Korea Communications Commission, Lee Jin-sook, from her duties over allegations she violated political neutrality.

Presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung said the state auditor, the Board of Audit and Inspection, concluded in July that Lee breached her obligation to remain neutral.

"The violation of political neutrality is considered a very grave issue. This alone is very serious," Kang told reporters.

Lee was appointed by ousted President Yoon Suk Yeol in July, 2024.

In January, the Constitutional Court rejected a National Assembly vote to impeach Lee over allegations about a controversial decision-making process at the state broadcasting watchdog. (Yonhap)