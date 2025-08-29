Hyundai Wia has joined hands with Hyundai Elevator to develop robot-friendly auto-valet parking solutions, officials said Friday.

According to the announcement, Hyundai Wia and Hyundai Elevator signed a memorandum of understanding at the former’s research and development center in Uiwang, Gyeonggi Province, Thursday.

They agreed to utilize Hyundai Wia’s parking robot technology and Hyundai Elevator’s large-scale conveyor-type parking system to develop a new parking solution. They plan to integrate the former’s horizontal transportation of vehicles and the latter’s vertical movements to create a parking lot that requires no human control and minimizes bottlenecks.

Hyundai Wia’s parking robots have been used at Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America, a state-of-the-art vehicle manufacturing facility in Georgia, and Factorial Seongsu, a private building in Eastern Seoul.

Hyundai Wia said it will offer the parking robots and relevant software solutions to Hyundai Elevator while taking charge of designing infrastructure for the new parking solution’s installation and operation. The two sides will cooperate to develop user experiences and the user interface of the new parking solutions.

Hyundai Elevator will provide the hardware and software required for auto-valet services of vehicles for the joint project and will be responsible for designing related services and parking lot layouts.

The two companies plan to complete the design of a standardized parking lot integrated with software before the end of this year, with a goal to score orders next year.

“We are glad to develop an unprecedented parking solution with Hyundai Elevator,” said a Hyundai Wia official. “We will work towards discovering a new market based on continuous development of technology.”