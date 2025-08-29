Rock group to release debut album 'AxMxP' on Sept. 10

Music fans, mark September 9 on your calendars. A new band is coming to town.

FNC Entertainment — known as the "band powerhouse" in the Korean music scene and home to rock bands FT Island and CN Blue — is launching its boy band in nearly a decade, named AxMxP, next month.

The name is short for "Amplify Music Power" and represents their goal to project their voices and connect with the world. The team consists of four members: Ha Yoo-joon, Cru, Kim Shin and Ju-hwan.

Ha, 20, is the band's lead vocalist. Before his singing debut, he began his career as an actor through "Spring of Youth," which aired on SBS from May to July.

Born to a Korean mother and an American father, Cru, 19, whose real name is Joshua Cru Berryman, is the drummer. Kim, 18, is the band's guitarist and vocalist. He also appeared as an emcee during FT Island's concert in December.

The youngest member, Ju-hwan, 15, is the band's bassist and a former child actor. He made his acting debut through the movie "My First Client" in 2019, and featured in dramas as a supporting role in JTBC's "My True Beauty" and tvN's "Bulgasal: Immortal Souls."

The quartet will throw their hats into the ring with their first full-length album titled "AxMxP." The album revolves around the theme of an "emotional storm," representing a sudden rush of strong and colorful emotions into the daily lives of four teenage boys.

Through their music, the group aims to deliver songs that express their feelings and experiences as youth.

AxMxP is also set to perform at the Busan International Rock Festival on Sept. 28.