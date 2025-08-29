NCT Wish is planning to run pop-up stores in five cities in China to mark the release of its third EP “Color,” label SM Entertainment announced Friday.

The band will release the mini album on Sept. 1 and teamed up with QQ Music, the largest music platform in China, for the event. The stores will open from Sept. 4 to Sept. 14.

Two pop-ups will also open in Seoul from Sept. 2-9, offering fans a range of musical activities. On Sept. 2, the six members will perform new songs from the set for the first time at a showcase.

The upcoming EP will be made up of seven songs, including the title track. Two B-sides were already released in advance: “Surf” and “Baby Blue.”