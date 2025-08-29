Stray Kids’ new album sold the most copies within a week of release this year in Korea, according to a local tally Friday.

Its fourth studio album “Karma” sold more than 3 million copies in the period, a first this year for a K-pop act, after logging 2 million sales on the first day alone.

Music video for the main track “Ceremony” generated close to 40 million views on YouTube and logged the most streams on Spotify for a K-pop boy group this year.

The UK’s Official Chart also raised fan expectations, writing on social media: “Stray Kids are on course for their highest-charting album ever in the UK … It could be a historic moment for the band who have never pierced the Top 10.”