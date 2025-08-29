Kim Keon Hee, wife of former President Yoon Suk Yeol, has been indicted with detention Friday on charges of influence-peddling in the 2022 by-elections, stock price manipulation and bribery.

The special counsel team investigating multiple suspicions against the former first lady charged Kim with violating the Political Funds Act, the Capital Markets Act and accepting bribes for mediation.

The indictment came almost two months after the special counsel was officially launched on July 2, and some two weeks after Kim was arrested following the Seoul Central District Court's issuance of a detention warrant.

The special counsel’s decision marked the first time in South Korean history that a former first lady is being indicted while under arrest. Former President Yoon and his wife also became the first former presidential couple to face criminal trials concurrently.

Yoon has been on criminal trial since mid-April, defending himself against prosecutors’ claims that his declaration of martial law on Dec. 3 amounted to an act of insurrection.

The special counsel alleges that the former first lady received polling data for Yoon 58 times at no cost during the 2022 presidential election. And the former first lady Kim used her influence to help former People Power Party Rep. Kim Young-sun secure his nomination on the party ticket ahead of the 2022 by-elections.

While the former first lady faces charges of participating in a stock price manipulation scheme involving Deutsch Motors from 2009 to 2012, she is also accused of receiving a diamond necklace worth 60 million won ($43,243) and two Chanel handbags, which were initially given by a high-ranking Unification Church official who attempted to gain the presidential couple’s support for projects serving the church’s interest in Cambodia, acquisition of South Korean cable news channel YTN and more.

According to the special counsel team, it previously summoned the former first lady for five separate questioning sessions — on Aug. 14, Aug. 18, Aug. 21, Monday and Thursday — to verify her alleged involvement in these major cases. However, Kim reportedly exercised her right to remain silent for most of the time in questioning sessions.

The three major suspicions — cited by the special counsel team — aside, the investigators still have 13 other major allegations to examine before their 150-day mandate expires on Nov. 29.