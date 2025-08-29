Riize is set to hit the stages at Lollapalooza South America next year, a first for the boy group, the festival organizer announced Thursday.

The six-piece group will join the lineup that includes Doechii, Sabrina Carpenter and Tyler, The Creator. The festival will be held in three cities: Buenos Aires, Argentina, and Santiago, Chile, from March 13-15 and Sao Paulo from March 20-22.

Meanwhile, the band is in the middle of its first international concert tour, “Riizing Loud.” After a three-day show in Seoul that pulled about 31,000 fans, it visited four cities in Japan, Hong Kong and Kuala Lumpur. On Saturday, the group will go live in Taipei.

Riize will also open pop-up stores for characters inspired by the members in China, Japan and Thailand in September. The pop-up in Bangkok will coincide with the band’s concert in the city.