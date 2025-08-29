A special counsel team on Friday raided the offices of the military prosecution as part of a widening investigation of alleged government interference in a 2023 military probe into the tragic death of a young Marine.

The team led by special counsel Lee Myeong-hyeon conducted the search and seizure at the defense ministry's compound in central Seoul over allegations that military prosecutors illegally intervened in the transfer of the 2023 case to the police.

The special counsel investigation centers on allegations that the initial suspects of the probe into the death of Cpl. Chae Su-geun in July 2023 were cleared after alleged interference by high-ranking officials of the then Yoon Suk Yeol administration.

At the time, Marine investigators transferred its probe results that listed eight suspects to the police despite alleged orders not to. Military prosecutors ended up retrieving the case and changing the results to list only two suspects.

Lee's team is also looking into allegations that military prosecutors carried out a targeted probe against Col. Park Jung-hun, the Marine Corps' top investigator, under orders from top officials, including former President Yoon.

Park was charged with insubordination and defamation of his superior over his transfer of the probe but was acquitted by a military court in January.

Chae died during a search mission for torrential rain victims after being swept away by an overflowing stream. (Yonhap)