North Korea on Friday publicly announced leader Kim Jong-un's plan to attend China's large-scale military parade next week to its people, a day after the information was released internationally.

The Rodong Sinmun, North Korea's most widely read newspaper, carried the news in its Friday edition, saying Kim will soon travel to China to attend the military parade marking the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II, at the invitation of President Xi Jinping.

The same report was also broadcast by the Korean Central Broadcasting Station's radio service Friday morning.

The previous day, North Korea first broke the news via the Korean Central News Agency, the regime's mouthpiece wire service, which is inaccessible to general North Koreans.

Next Wednesday, China will hold a high-profile military parade at Tiananmen Square in Beijing to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II in 1945, which it observes as victory against Japan.

Attending alongside Xi and Russian President Vladimir Putin, Kim will make his debut on the stage of multilateral diplomacy, as state leaders of 26 foreign countries are scheduled to join the event.

Kim has no record of attending a multilateral gathering since taking power in 2011. (Yonhap)