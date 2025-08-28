INCHEON, Gyeonggi Province — The ruling Democratic Party of Korea is set to push 224 bills beginning with the regular National Assembly session that opens Monday, as part of efforts to support President Lee Jae Myung’s policy agenda, the party’s policy chief said Thursday.

"We have identified around 224 legislative items to be reviewed and processed during the upcoming session and the first half of next year," Rep. Han Jeoung-ae said during a press briefing at the party’s policy workshop held in Incheon, Gyeonggi Province.

The bills were selected based on discussions with the State Affairs Planning Committee, a de facto transition team tasked with drafting the administration's long-term agenda, and include both government-proposed bills and legislation aimed at improving public livelihoods, according to Han.

"Some of the 224 bills have yet to be proposed, some are already under review at the subcommittee level, and others have concluded discussions," she said.

Among the key bills is a proposed amendment to the Government Organization Act, which is expected to include the abolition of the Prosecutors’ Office, which has long been part of the ruling bloc’s legislative reform drive.

Han said the party aims to pass the amendment by late September.

When asked whether the amendment will also cover the restructuring of the Korea Communications Commission, the country’s media regulator, Han said the party aims to include all necessary elements to build "a government structure capable of fully implementing the Lee Jae Myung administration’s agenda."

"The final version is still being coordinated between the party and the government," she added. "We intend to complete the consultations soon and submit a comprehensive bill in one package."

Thursday’s briefing took place during the Democratic Party’s closed-door workshop session, where lawmakers discussed strategies for the regular parliamentary session and held policy consultations with officials from the presidential office.