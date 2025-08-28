Six high schools in Seoul were disrupted Thursday after receiving bomb threats faxed under the name of "Takahiro Karasawa," prompting some schools to send students home early as a precaution.

The threats were the latest in a string of nearly identical hoaxes using the same name that police say have persisted for more than a year. The police believe it is highly likely the same individual is behind both the earlier and recent threats.

A Japanese lawyer by that name, who has long been a target of malicious impersonation on Japanese internet forums, has publicly denied any involvement. Despite his denials, misuse of his name has persisted both in Japan and abroad.

The incident came just a day after three middle schools in the city received similar faxes. The impersonation of Karasawa in Korea first began in August 2023, when early threats included emailed warnings such as, “If Lee Jae Myung, leader of the Democratic Party, is not killed, bombs will go off in Seoul,” and “A bomb will explode at Seoul City Hall on Liberation Day.”

At a press briefing Monday, Park Hyun-su of the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency said authorities are working with Japanese and international counterparts to trace the source of the messages.

“Phone numbers, email addresses and the sender’s identity all need to be traced, which requires cooperation with Japan and other countries,” Park said, noting that the use of multiple relay services by the perpetrators has slowed the investigation.

Police assessed Thursday's case as low risk, noting that the faxes contained mocking, prank-like language, and chose not to deploy special units. Investigators also said simultaneous bombings at multiple schools would have been impossible.

Nonetheless, local police stations increased patrols near the affected schools, while the education office circulated response guidelines.

According to the Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education and police, the threats targeted Seoul High School, Hansung Science High School, Kyunggi High School, Yeongdeungpo High School, Daeil Foreign Language High School and Ewha Girls’ High School.