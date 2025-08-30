Nearly 30 percent of children living in institutional care facilities in South Korea are taking medication for mental illnesses such as depression and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, government data showed Thursday.

According to Ministry of Health and Welfare data obtained by Rep. Back Hye-ryun of the ruling Democratic Party of Korea, 2,342 children, or 27.8 percent of the 8,425 children living in 240 residential care facilities nationwide, were on such medications as of March.

By gender, 61.9 percent of them were boys.

By diagnosis, 83.7 percent of those receiving treatment were taking medication for ADHD, followed by medications for depression and post-traumatic stress disorder.

The ministry said children in facilities are more likely to need medication because of psychological trauma linked to their parents’ death, abuse or neglect. Even so, it emphasized that the high percentage of children on medication warrants a thorough study and said it plans to investigate the matter further.