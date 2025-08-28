Penang's "Silicon Valley of the East" to Host Premier Automation and Semiconductor Showcase, Driving Advanced Manufacturing and Global Supply Chain Integration

GEORGE TOWN, Malaysia, Aug. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AUTOMEX, Malaysia's leading exhibition for automation and manufacturing technology, is set to make its highly anticipated debut in Penang from 4–6 November 2025 at the Setia SPICE Convention Centre. The strategic expansion marks a major milestone for AUTOMEX. Building on its 14-year co-location with METALTECH in Kuala Lumpur and nearly three decades of driving industrial innovation nationwide, AUTOMEX is now bringing its focus to Penang - one of Southeast Asia's most vital industrial corridors.

Recognised globally as the "Silicon Valley of the East," Penang is home to a powerhouse ecosystem of over 300 multinational corporations and thousands of SMEs. AUTOMEX Penang will directly serve this northern manufacturing hub, showcasing the future of industrial innovation and solidifying Malaysia's position in the global supply chain.

The inaugural event is expected to feature over 300 exhibitors and attract more than 5,000 trade visitors, offering a dynamic platform for forging partnerships, accelerating technology adoption, and driving economic growth.

AUTOMEX Penang 2025 will showcase breakthrough technologies in automation, next-generation robotics, artificial intelligence, Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, precision CNC machinery, and sustainable manufacturing. The exhibition is designed to empower manufacturers, engineers, and entrepreneurs to discover transformative solutions, forge supplier relationships, and establish cross-border partnerships that will define the future of manufacturing.

A landmark feature of this year's event is the strategic partnership with the Malaysia Semiconductor Industry Association (MSIA). AUTOMEX Penang will co-host the prestigious Silicon Malaysia Forum (formerly the National E&E Forum), bringing together global leaders and innovators in the semiconductor sector. This strategic partnership will deepen industry integration and foster technological cooperation across the entire value chain.

"The semiconductor industry is the backbone of Penang's economy and central to Malaysia's competitiveness," said Geonice Chong, Deputy Event Director of AUTOMEX Penang. "By co-hosting the Silicon Malaysia Forum at AUTOMEX Penang, we are creating a world-class platform that connects thought leaders, innovators, and investors across the E&E ecosystem. This will help Malaysia move further up the value chain into design, R&D, and advanced manufacturing, while reinforcing our place in the global semiconductor landscape."

Penang is a vital hub for outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT) and home to many of the world's leading technology companies. Its robust ecosystem of multinationals and SMEs contributes significantly to the global supply chain – underscoring its importance as Malaysia's high-tech engine.

"For nearly three decades, METALTECH and AUTOMEX have championed innovation in Malaysia's manufacturing sector. With AUTOMEX Penang 2025, we are taking this legacy forward by bringing the event to one of the nation's most dynamic tech hubs. Our strategic partnership with MSIA positions us to significantly strengthen automation and semiconductor integration, driving Penang's continued growth while solidifying Malaysia's leadership position in the global digital economy," added Geonice Chong.

A press conference was held on 28 August 2025 at the Deputy Chief Minister's Office in Penang to officially announce the event's launch. The press conference was attended by YB Jagdeep Singh Deo, Penang Deputy Chief Minister II, Andrew Chan, Executive Director, Malaysia Semiconductor Industry Association (MSIA), Ir. Johnson Tan, President, Malaysia Automation Technology Association (MATA), Geonice Chong, Deputy Event Director of AUTOMEX Penang and representatives from the Penang Convention & Exhibition Bureau (PCEB). Their presence underscores the strong industry-wide support and anticipation for AUTOMEX Penang 2025.

As Malaysia accelerates toward becoming a global Industry 4.0 powerhouse, AUTOMEX Penang 2025 will act as a catalyst for the next phase of industrial transformation in the northern region. By connecting local innovation with global opportunities, the event will position Malaysian manufacturing firmly at the cutting edge of technological advancement.

Seize the opportunity to be at the forefront of this industrial transformation. AUTOMEX Penang 2025 is your gateway to the latest technologies, key industry players, and invaluable business partnerships. Join us at AUTOMEX Penang 2025 from 4–6 November 2025 at the Setia SPICE Convention Centre.

Registration is now open. For more information or to register, please visit www.automex.com.my.

Notes to Editors:

About AUTOMEX Penang

AUTOMEX Penang is Malaysia's premier exhibition for automation, robotics, and smart manufacturing. Building on a 14-year co-location with METALTECH in Kuala Lumpur, the event expands into Penang – Malaysia's "Silicon Valley of the East" and a global hub for semiconductors and advanced manufacturing. The exhibition showcases the latest innovations in robotics, machine vision, artificial intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT), and sustainable manufacturing solutions - connecting global technology providers with multinational corporations and SMEs. By attending, industry professionals gain access to cutting-edge solutions, strategic partnerships, and insights from thought leaders. AUTOMEX Penang empowers manufacturers, engineers, and decision-makers to accelerate digital transformation, enhance competitiveness, and capture growth opportunities across the global Industry 4.0 value chain.