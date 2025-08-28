Samsung Electronics said Thursday it will unveil new Galaxy devices next week in Berlin, including the Galaxy S25 Fan Edition and the latest Galaxy Tab S11.

The tech giant announced it will host a “Galaxy Event” on Sept. 4 in the German capital, a day before the opening of IFA 2025, Europe’s largest consumer electronics show taking place from Sept. 5-9. An invitation video unveiled Thursday teased the familiar triple-camera vertical design of the S25 series, followed by Samsung’s Galaxy AI logo, highlighting the company’s AI push.

“Join us on September 4 to discover a more seamless mobile experience across a wider range of devices — from premium AI tablets to the newest member of the Galaxy S25 family,” the company said.

A Samsung official said the Galaxy S25 FE, a lower-priced variant of the Galaxy S smartphone line, and the Galaxy Tab S11 series will be unveiled.

With the release, Galaxy S25 FE would complete the S25 lineup that debuted in January with the standard, Plus and Ultra models, followed by ultraslim Galaxy S25 Edge in May.

Reports suggest the new device will feature a 6.7-inch display, Samsung’s Exynos 2400 processor, 8 gigabytes of RAM, a 120Hz refresh rate, a 50-megapixel rear camera and a 12-megapixel front-facing camera.

The unveiling comes as Apple is set to debut its iPhone 17 series on Sept. 9. With Samsung's new foldables, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7, released in July and now preparing the Galaxy S25 FE, competition in the global smartphone market is expected to heat up.

The event will be livestreamed on Samsung.com and the company’s YouTube channel at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 4.