Donga Pharmaceutical on Thursday launched D-Panseptic Cream, a wound treatment product for children.

Available over the counter at pharmacies, the cream can be used for a wide range of injuries, from nail scratches to bruises.

Formulated with chlorhexidine hydrochloride and dexpanthenol, the cream not only disinfects wounds, but also helps regenerate damaged skin to prevent aggravation.

To ensure safe use for children, the product contains no steroids, antibiotics, colorants or preservatives.

The addition of shea butter provides a smooth and nonsticky texture.

"We hope the cream will help protect the health of children's delicate skin," said a Donga Pharmaceutical official.