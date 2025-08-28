SK hynix said Thursday it has begun supplying mobile DRAM products that adopt a High-K Epoxy Molding Compound, an industry first designed to tackle overheating in smartphones powered by on-device AI.

The memory chip giant said it is the first company to develop the High-K EMC material, which effectively solves the issue of heat generation and performance degradation from fast data transfers for on-device AI applications.

The new mobile DRAM product’s thermal conductivity has been improved by 3.5 times, and thermal resistance in the vertical course of the heat has improved by 47 percent, the company said.

While flagship smartphones adopt the structure of package on package — stacking DRAM onto the application processor — for efficient use of limited space and improving data transfer speed, the heat generated within the chips can lead to device performance degradation.

SK hynix’ new technology is expected to contribute to a longer battery runtime and product lifespan by improving smartphone performance and reducing power consumption, the chipmaker said.

“It’s a meaningful achievement that goes beyond a simple performance improvement as it addresses the inconvenience that many high-performance smartphone users may have had,” said Lee Gyu-jei, head of Package Product Development at SK hynix. “We are committed to firmly establishing our technological leadership in the next-generation mobile DRAM market with our technological innovation in materials.”

The company said it "found the solution in improvement of thermal conductivity of EMC, a critical material that covers DRAM package and developed High-K EMC by adding Alumina to Silica, which has been adopted for EMC material so far."

“Global smartphone companies welcome the launch of the product on expectations that it will help address the heat issue of high-performance flagship smartphones,” SK hynix said.