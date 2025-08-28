Posco student volunteer group Beyond is scaling up its focus on science-driven community service, adding international outreach to a program that has already reached thousands of children in Korea.

In July, the group conducted hands-on engineering lessons for about 60 children at four community centers in Pohang, North Gyeongsang Province, home to Posco’s main steelmaking base. In August, members expanded the program to Gwangyang, teaching around 70 children through self-developed educational kits.

The next stage will take the initiative overseas. In January, Beyond plans to dispatch volunteers to Indonesia, where participants will run science education programs and take part in cultural exchanges with the local youth population.

The trip marks the group's first major overseas mission under its latest cohort.

The volunteer program, hosted by Posco, the steelmaking arm of Posco Group, was launched in 2007 and has since involved about 1,500 university students. Its projects have ranged from construction and children’s education to environmental campaigns, but in recent years the emphasis has shifted toward science and technology.

The 18th cohort, launched in June, developed engineering kits through “maker” training programs and has been using them in its teaching activities. The foundation said the approach was designed to inspire interest in technology among children while offering practical support to under-resourced community centers.

“It was rewarding to share the joy of science with children through the engineering kits we created,” one participant said. “We hope to continue making meaningful changes through technology.”

By combining volunteer work with technical skills, Posco said it aims to foster both social contribution and talent development among students while broadening the reach of its corporate social responsibility programs.