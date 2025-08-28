The Korean Federation of Community Credit Cooperatives, the nation's primary mutual financial institution, said Friday that its charity foundation has donated 13 minivans to social welfare facilities across Korea this year, expanding mobility support for vulnerable groups.

The program, now in its seventh year, has provided 49 vehicles worth 1.6 billion won ($1.2 million) to local communities since its launch.

What began in 2019 as a project to supply vehicles to elderly care centers has expanded its scope over the past year to cover welfare facilities more broadly.

“The 49 vehicles we’ve put on the road over seven years are more than just numbers —they represent steps toward meeting the urgent needs of children, seniors and people with disabilities,” said Kim In, chairman of the foundation’s board. “We will continue to be a link that brings hope and change to our communities.”

This year, which also marks the Korean Federation of Community Credit Cooperatives Foundation's 10th anniversary, the program was scaled up nationwide with customized support tailored to the needs of each institution, the group said.

The vehicles will be used for child care, transport for the elderly and disabled, and emergency services, helping beneficiary organizations deliver services more efficiently.

The handover ceremonies took place over two months from June, beginning in Busan and continuing across 13 regions, including North Gyeongsang Province.

Welfare officials who received the vehicles said the support would allow safer commutes for children and more frequent outdoor activities for the elderly.

The foundation monitors each beneficiary for five years after delivery to track impact, noting improvements in access to welfare programs, broader service coverage in regions with poor transport networks and faster emergency response.