General Motors Korea President and CEO Hector Villarreal (left) visited the US automaker's Changwon plant in South Gyeongsang Province on Wednesday, GM Korea said Thursday. During the visit, Villarreal congratulated the success of the Chevrolet Trax Crossover, which is manufactured at the site, and encouraged workers. The GM Korea chief also discussed the company's direction moving forward with employees amid ongoing rumors that the US automaker could end its operations in Korea. GM Korea rolled out 249,355 vehicles in the first half of this year, with about 96 percent of them being exported. (General Motors)