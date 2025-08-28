Woori Financial Group said Thursday that it signed a memorandum of understanding with the APEC 2025 preparatory office to support domestic and global promotion of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit to be held in October in Korea.

The agreement makes Woori the only financial institution designated as an official promotional partner for the event.

Under the deal, the group will leverage its nationwide network and marketing platforms — from digital billboards at its Seoul headquarters and posters inside Woori Bank branches to ad space at Incheon Airport and central Seoul — to highlight Korea’s role as host of the summit.

“The APEC Summit is a globally anticipated event that will serve as a key stage to showcase Korea’s standing and capabilities,” Kim Ji-joon, senior managing director at the preparatory office, said in a statement. “We are confident that partnering with Woori Financial Group will strengthen our outreach.”

Lee Jung-sup, Woori’s brand unit managing director, said the partnership reflects the group’s credibility as a leading Korean financial institution.

“We will do our utmost to promote the core values of APEC 2025 — Connect, Innovate and Prosper — so they resonate worldwide,” he said.