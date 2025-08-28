Police have launched an investigation into Psy over allegations that he received prescriptions for psychotropic drugs without in-person hospital visits and had them collected through a third party.

According to the Seoul Seodaemun Police Station on Thursday, police officials are investigating the 48-year-old singer and a university hospital doctor after booking them on charges of violating the Medical Service Act.

Psy allegedly received prescriptions for Xanax and Stilnox — medications used to treat sleep disorders, anxiety and depression — from 2022 until recently without undergoing in-person consultations. The prescriptions were allegedly picked up by his manager and other third parties on Psy’s behalf.

Investigators stated that they launched a probe after receiving a tip-off and recently raided the university hospital to secure medical records.

Under the Medical Service Act in South Korea, prescriptions must be issued only after direct consultation with the patient, and collection by anyone other than the patient is strictly prohibited.

Additionally, both Xanax and Stilnox are classified as psychotropic drugs with high dependency and addiction risks, making in-person oversight mandatory. The doctor reportedly denied any wrongdoing, saying the drugs were prescribed after completing remote consultations.

In an official statement issued Thursday, Psy’s agency, P Nation, admitted partial wrongdoing, saying receiving the drugs from a third party was a “clear mistake and fault.”

The agency stressed, however, that Psy has long been diagnosed with a chronic sleep disorder and has taken the medication as sleeping pills strictly under medical supervision.

“There were never any proxy prescriptions ... (but) a third party did receive the drugs on his behalf in some cases,” stated the agency.

The police added that they would consider summoning Psy for further questioning after further analysis of his seized medical records.