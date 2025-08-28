North Korean leader Kim Jong-un plans to travel to China to attend its large-scale military parade marking 80 years since the end of World War II, Pyongyang’s state media and Beijing officials said Thursday.

Kim will "soon" visit at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping “to participate in celebrations of the 80th anniversary of the victory of the Chinese People’s War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War,” the Korean Central News Agency reported in Korean.

The KCNA did not disclose any further details of Kim’s plans in Beijing, as of Thursday noon.

Hong Lei, China’s assistant foreign minister, confirmed that Kim and Russian President Vladimir Putin would be among 26 foreign leaders attending the Sept. 3 military parade held in Tiananmen Square.

While South Korean President Lee Jae Myung has decided not to attend the upcoming military parade, Woo Won-shik, the speaker of the National Assembly, will be present, along with several lawmakers from both the ruling and opposition parties.

Beijing announced in June that it would mark the end of World War II with a large military parade in September, with senior officials saying Xi would preside over the event.