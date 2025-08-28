NCT Dream made a surprise visit to a pop-up store in Guangzhou, China, and drew over 15,000 fans on Tuesday, according to label SM Entertainment.

The seven members stopped by the pop-up celebrating the release of their fifth full-length album “Go Back To The Future,” and their fans filled up the five-story shopping complex. The store, a collaboration with China’s largest music platform QQ Music, will run until Sunday.

The group's nine-track LP came out in July and sold over a million copies in the first week after topping a series of music charts, including Oricon’s Daily Album Ranking.

On Saturday, the NCT subunit will perform in Hong Kong as part of its “The Dream Show 4: Dream The Future” international tour.