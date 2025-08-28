BTS has exceeded 200 million streams in Japan with the track “DNA,” earning double platinum certification in the streaming segment, according to the Recording Industry Association of Japan on Thursday.

It's the sixth song from the band to achieve the feat, following “Dynamite,” “Permission to Dance,” “Butter,” “Boy With Luv (feat. Halsey),” and “Stay Gold.”

“DNA” is the lead single from BTS' fifth EP “Love Yourself: Her,” which dropped in 2017. The upbeat tune was the septet’s first entry on the Billboard Hot 100, debuting at No. 85. With the mini album on Billboard 200 ranking No. 7, BTS became the first K-pop act to enter both charts at the same time, staying in the rankings for two more weeks.

“DNA” spent three weeks on the main Billboard singles chart, peaking at No. 67, and topped the iTunes Top Songs Chart in 34 regions.