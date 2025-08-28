Former first lady Kim Keon Hee appeared before a special counsel team Thursday to undergo a fifth round of questioning over corruption allegations ahead of her planned indictment later this week.

Kim, the wife of ousted former President Yoon Suk Yeol, was brought to special counsel Min Joong-ki's office in central Seoul in a prison van from a detention center where she has been held since Aug. 13.

The former first lady faces allegations of being involved in stock manipulation schemes, meddling in candidate nominations for the 2022 parliamentary by-elections and 2024 general elections, and receiving luxury gifts from the Unification Church through a shaman in exchange for business favors.

The special counsel team has said it plans to indict her with physical detention Friday, two days before her pretrial arrest expires.

Kim has reportedly exercised her right to remain silent during most of the previous rounds of questioning. (Yonhap)