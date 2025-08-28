SHINee's Key expanded his solo tour to the US for the first time, label SM Entertainment announced Thursday.

He plans to visit Los Angeles, Oakland, Dallas, Brooklyn, Chicago and Seattle from Dec. 3-15. It will be an extension of his “2025 Keyland: Uncanny Valley” tour that will kick off in Seoul with a three-date show in September.

The Seoul concert will be livestreamed and will be followed by shows in Taipei, Singapore and Tokyo.

The veteran idol released his third solo album “Hunter” on Aug. 11, which landed among the top ten on the iTunes Top Albums Chart in 27 regions. The title track also earned two first-place trophies on local music chart shows.