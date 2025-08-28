Jennie of Blackpink nabbed two gold certifications from the Recording Industry Association of America with her solo songs “Mantra” and “Like Jennie,” her agency Odd Atelier said Thursday.

Her collaborative song with The Weeknd and Lily Rose Depp, “One Of The Girls,” was previously certified platinum by the organization. With the two new additions, she has become the K-pop solo artist with the most RIAA certifications.

“Mantra” is a prerelease from her first solo full album “Ruby” which rolled out in March, fronted by “Like Jennie.” The former debuted on Billboard’s Hot 100 at No. 98 and the latter at No. 83.

Meanwhile, Blackpink is in between the European and Asian legs of their "Deadline" world tour. It is also expected to release a new album in November, over three years since its second LP, “Born Pink.”