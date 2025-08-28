South Korea and the United States wrapped up their major joint drills Thursday to bolster the combined readiness posture, amid North Korea's repeated criticism of the annual exercise it calls a rehearsal for war.

The Ulchi Freedom Shield exercise, which also involved a four-day civil defense exercise on the Korean side, drew to an end after an 11-day run in the face of North Korea's evolving nuclear missile threats and deepening military alignment with Russia.

"The US and the Republic of Korea today concluded Exercise Ulchi Freedom Shield 25, reinforcing the Alliance's defensive posture, enhancing combined readiness, and demonstrating the ability to deter aggression and, if necessary, defend both nations' homelands," the South Korea-US Combined Forces Command said in a statement.

The command underscored how the exercise reaffirms the alliance's role as the "linchpin" for regional peace and security as well as the allies' "ironclad" commitment to defending South Korea and maintaining regional stability.

This year's exercise marked the first major military exercise conducted by the allies since the inauguration of President Lee Jae Myung, who has vowed efforts to mend frayed ties with the North.

While the exercise was held on a similar scale compared with last year, around half of some 40 planned field training exercises were pushed back to September in what appeared to be a reconciliatory gesture.

The South's military has attributed the rescheduling to "multiple factors," such as a heat wave and the benefit of spreading such drills throughout the year for enhanced readiness.

Still, North Korea released back-to-back statements denouncing the drills, with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un claiming they are intended to "ignite a war."

In addition to the barrage of statements released by Kim and his influential sister, Yo-jong, the North also conducted the test-firing of new air defense missiles. But it did not carry out major provocations, such as the firing of long-range ballistic missiles, this year.

The allies have emphasized the drills are purely defensive, with the US Forces Korea saying they are "far from aggression," in response to the North's statements. (Yonhap)