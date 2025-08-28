A South Korean climber has died after falling on the Matterhorn peak in the Alps, Swiss authorities said.

The accident occurred at around 4 p.m. Sunday, when the mountaineer fell at an altitude of about 4,000 meters while descending from the summit on the mountain's northeast side, according to the Swiss police Wednesday.

Another climber who was coming back down with the mountaineer sent a distress call, and a rescue helicopter was dispatched, but the climber had already died.

Swiss authorities identified the victim as a 58-year-old South Korean national, saying that their law enforcement is investigating the case.

The Matterhorn, straddling the border between Switzerland and Italy, is one of the most iconic peaks of the Alps, along with Mont Blanc and the Jungfrau. (Yonhap)