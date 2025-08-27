South Korean conglomerate HD Hyundai will merge its two shipbuilding subsidiaries, Heavy Industries and Mipo, to sharpen competitiveness against China and play a bigger role in “MASGA,” the $150 billion Korea-US plan to revive American shipyards.

According to HD Hyundai Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering, HD Hyundai’s intermediate holding company, on Wednesday, HD Hyundai Heavy Industries and HD Hyundai Mipo (HMD) each held board meetings and approved a plan to merge the smaller HMD into HD Hyundai Heavy Industries by December this year.

The merged HD Hyundai Heavy Industries will be consolidating two world-leading mid- and large-scale shipyards to compete with rivals from China and Japan, where top shipbuilders have merged recently to boost competitiveness.

“Notably, this merger is expected to significantly enhance the newly integrated company’s presence in the rapidly growing defense sector,” stated HD Hyundai. “Even before the merger, HD Hyundai Heavy Industries held the record as the Korean shipyard with the highest number of naval ships built and exported, backed by extensive expertise in military vessel construction.”

By combining these strengths with HMD’s docks and shipbuilding facilities optimized for naval projects, the merged company aims to respond swiftly to surging global demand in the defense sector.

HD Hyundai added, “Following the recent South Korea-US summit and with the MASGA project set to ramp up, demand for Korean defense weapons and equipment is expected to increase significantly, driven by global naval modernization efforts.”

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries aims to capitalize on this trend and has set a target of 10 trillion won ($7.2 billion) in annual defense-related revenue by 2035. According to UK defense publisher Janes, as cited by HD Hyundai, the global naval shipbuilding market is expected to generate around 2,100 new ship contracts valued at $360 billion over the next decade.

HD KSOE, together with the new HD Hyundai Heavy Industries, will also establish an overseas investment holding company in Singapore by December this year. The new entity will oversee and consolidate management of the group’s overseas yards, including HD Hyundai Vietnam Shipbuilding, HD Hyundai Philippines and the newly planned HD Hyundai Vina.

The Singapore hub aims to regain market share in the bulk carrier and tanker segments — areas where Korean firms have lost ground to aggressive Chinese competitors — while streamlining decision-making processes for global businesses.

Beyond naval defense, the newly consolidated company plans to strengthen its presence in special-purpose vessels, such as icebreakers, demand for which is rising due to Arctic development. By combining the two shipyards’ proven track records in specialized shipbuilding, HD Hyundai Heavy Industries aims to capture a larger share of this niche but growing market.

The merger will also accelerate green ship development by consolidating R&D and design capabilities. This synergy will enable the company to extend next-generation eco-friendly technologies from mid-sized to large vessels, reducing risks, cutting development time and costs, and securing a leadership position in compliance with tightening global environmental regulations.

Meanwhile, HD Hyundai on Tuesday signed its first memorandum of understanding related to the MASGA project with Korea Development Bank and US private equity firm Cerberus Capital. This partnership aims to jointly invest in the US shipbuilding industry.