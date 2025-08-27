In country where public morality is highly valued and sexual matters are taboo, some views scandal-ridden celebrities' comebacks with skepticism, experts say

South Korean celebrities tend to work their way back into the spotlight after lascivious scandals by stepping away from the public eye for several years, ostensibly to reflect on their wrongdoing before making a comeback.

Among the highest-profile recent examples are Chanyeol of boy band EXO and Kim Gun-mo, a veteran pop icon, each of whom announced new activities this week.

Chanyeol made a stab at a comeback a year ago in August 2024, less than four years after making headlines when a person who claimed to be his former girlfriend wrote on social media that he had repeatedly cheated on her during their three-year relationship. The accuser wrote that she later discovered he had cheated with over 10 women, including a member of a K-pop girl group, and engaged in one-night stands.

Facing backlash and calls to leave the group in 2020, the singer stayed out of the spotlight until his solo debut in August last year, which was followed by a world tour. Moving past the growing public backlash, the 32-year-old once again returned to the music scene with his second solo EP "Upside Down," released Monday evening.

"I am deeply thankful for the chance to share my music and give my best to everyone who listens to it," he said in a statement released to local press by SM the same day. "I hope to give you my best through both memorable experiences and great music."

While his album topped iTunes albums charts in 19 regions, including Spain, Brazil, Thailand and India, it failed to enter Melon's Top 100 Chart, suggesting he has been unable to win back public support at home.

The Top 100 Chart ranks the most popular songs in South Korea based on data from Melon, the country's leading online music streaming service. It relies heavily on unique listener data, making it a reliable indicator of overall domestic popularity and of what a large number of people here are actively streaming.

Kim Gun-mo, an iconic figure in Korean pop known for his genre-blending hits and albums that sold millions, forfeited his positive reputation and glory after becoming embroiled in a sexual assault allegation in December 2019. He is also set to make his return to the stage.

After a six-year hiatus, iStar Media, the musician's concert organizer, on Tuesday announced plans for a nationwide tour.

The artist will meet fans on Sept. 27 in Busan, then later visit Daegu on Oct. 18, Daejeon on Dec. 20 and Seoul in January, with detailed information to follow. The concert organizer added that although Kim has been away from the stage, he has "never let go of music for even a single moment."

Kim faced a sexual assault allegation after a woman claimed he raped her in 2016 at a bar in Seoul's southern Gangnam, an accusation that he flatly denied. As controversy surrounding him grew, Kim halted all activities. In June 2022, the Seoul High Prosecutors' Office dismissed the rape charge against the singer.

Although never found guilty in a court, Kim still faces a chilly reception. "Just stay out of the public eye and keep a low profile," one comment read in an article about the singer's forthcoming tour. Another commenter wrote, "I really do not want to see you. Don't you dare appear on television."

Amid souring public sentiment for the two, Huh Chang-deog, a sociology professor at Yeungnam University, pointed out that the public has not welcomed their returns because people hold celebrities to high moral standards.

"When a celebrity is caught up in a sex scandal in a country that still places strong emphasis on modesty, family values and public morality, the issue is treated very conservatively. That is because sexual matters are considered private and often taboo. So once it enters the public eye, the backlash is severe, making celebrity comebacks especially difficult to accept," the professor told The Korea Herald on Tuesday.

However, the professor said people should also draw a clear line between crime and social disapproval, noting that not all sex-related issues fall into the category of crime.

"For example, if a male celebrity exploits women using their fame or money, they deserve criticism because that is wrongdoing. If any act that breaks the law is considered a crime, breaking social norms is seen more as a deviation," he explained.

Music critic Lim Hee-yoon struck a similar chord, noting that in a sexually conservative society, the public is likely to view celebrities involved in sex-related issues negatively.

"Even if a celebrity is not charged or is acquitted, the public often struggles to accept their comeback. If they hope that the public could accept their return, they should clear up their misconceptions first instead of glossing over scandals with new music," he explained.