Starting in March, South Korean students are banned from using phones during class, under a new law that passed the National Assembly on Wednesday.

The measure applies to elementary, middle and high schools, though exceptions will be allowed when the devices are used for educational purposes or emergencies with the approval of school officials or teachers.

The law will take effect March 1, a day before the new school year begins.

The revision to the Elementary and Secondary Education Act passed with 115 votes in favor, 31 against and 17 abstentions among 163 lawmakers present.

The Education Ministry said the amendment provides a legal basis for restricting the use and possession of smart devices to protect students’ right to learn and safeguard teachers’ ability to teach.