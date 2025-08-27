Katseye hit yet another career-high on Billboard’s Hot 100 with “Gabriela,” which climbed up four rungs to No. 72 on the chart dated Aug. 30.

The B–side track from its second EP “Beautiful Chaos” entered the chart at No. 94 on July 5 and stayed on the chart for two weeks. The track reentered the chart last week on the back of the group’s appearances at Lollapalooza Chicago and Summer Sonic 2025.

On the Billboard Global 200 and Global 200 excl. US, the single ranked No. 24 and No. 21, respectively, in its ninth week.

The mini album is enjoying its eighth week on the Billboard 200 ranking, No. 53.

Separately, the group of six is set to embark on its first tour in November. It will hop around 13 cities in North America for 16 shows.