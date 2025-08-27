A Canadian influencer has stirred controversy after claiming she developed a stomach ulcer from eating Samyang Foods’ flagship Buldak noodles and got $10.8 million in compensation from the company.

Samyang Foods flatly denied the allegation, calling it “groundless.”

“The claims circulating on social media are completely unfounded. No lawsuit or trial has been filed against Samyang Foods in North America,” the company said in a statement Tuesday.

Influencer Javeria Wasim alleged that eating the spicy noodles caused her to be hospitalized with a stomach ulcer and that she had filed a lawsuit seeking 15 million Canadian dollars ($10.8 million) in damages. She also claimed in a later video that she had won the case.

“All Buldak products will be off store shelves in Canada and the US starting Sept. 1, and I’m walking away with $15 million,” she declared in a video titled "Buldak Lawsuit Final Update."

As her videos went viral, Samyang Foods said, “We did not initially feel the need to respond to every individual claim. But as misinformation spreads through major media outlets, we are now facing serious damage. We cannot overlook the malicious intent of the influencer and are considering immediate legal action.”