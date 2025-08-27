Daesung of Big Bang released his new track “Umbrella (Japanese ver.)” online Wednesday, according to his agency R&D Company.

The song was first unveiled during his encore concert in Japan last year, and he sang it in Korean as a bonus track for his first solo EP “D’s Wave,” which came out in April.

He participated in writing the lyrics of the alternative pop number, hoping to give listeners strength through times of worry and dismay.

In the meantime, the singer is in the middle of his solo Asia tour that launched in Seoul in April. He is set to perform in Yokohama, Japan, on Saturday and in Kaohsiung, Taiwan, in September.

Separately, all three members of Big Bang appeared on Daesung’s YouTube show last week to celebrate the group's 19th debut anniversary.