TAIPEI, Aug. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AEWIN announces the launch of its new SCB-1953 Series high-performance network appliances. Available in 1U and 2U form factors, the series is powered by Intel's latest Xeon 6 processors based on the Intel 3 architecture, designed to handle high-density, compute-intensive workloads. Each system is equipped with a single Intel Xeon 6700/6500-series processor, supporting up to 144 E-cores or 86 P-cores, to enable exceptional performance for demanding enterprise applications.

The SCB-1953 Series offers multiple SKUs and flexible PCIe configurations to build tailored solution based on diverse customer requirements.

SCB-1953-2U

SCB-1953-1U

Shared Features

Compact and Flexible Design

Despite its rich I/O capabilities, the SCB-1953 maintains a compact footprint: the 2U model is 600mm deep, while the SCB-1953-1U system is 576mm suitable for edge deployments. The AEWIN SCB-1953 Series combines high-performance computing and flexible expansion to deliver reliable and scalable solutions for modern enterprise infrastructure.

