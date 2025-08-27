Yeonjun of Tomorrow X Together is gearing up to release his first solo album in November, according to a local media report on Wednesday.

He is currently shooting a music video abroad, it added.

The performer dropped his solo mixtape “Ggum” in September and topped the iTunes Top Songs Chart in 32 regions. The hip-hop dance track headed straight to the top of Oricon’s Daily Single Ranking and Line Music’s real-time top songs chart as well.

Meanwhile, TXT’s fourth studio album “The Star Chapter: Together” extended its stay on the Billboard 200 to four consecutive weeks. After hitting the chart at No. 3, it now sits at No. 178.

The five-piece act kicked off an international tour last week and announced that all members had renewed their contracts with label Big Hit Music.